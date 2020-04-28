Merced County adds 2 new COVID-19 cases

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County’s coronavirus update Monday afternoon added two new cases, making a total of 110 confirmed.

According to the Department of Public Health, 30 cases were acquired outside of the county, 24 were community spread, 30 were healthcare exposure, and 26 were exposed to a patient known to have COVID-19.

Of the total positive patients, 36 live in Los Banos, 22 live in Merced, 12 live in Delhi, eight live in Atwater, seven in Gustine, and six in Livingston.

