Merced County adds 17 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County added 17 COVID-19 cases Friday, pushing the total to 251 confirmed, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say the number of recovered patients is up to 147, an increase of eight patients.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

According to Merced County Department of Public Health, the number of deaths reported remains at six.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know