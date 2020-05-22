Merced County adds 17 new COVID-19 cases

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County added 17 COVID-19 cases Friday, pushing the total to 251 confirmed, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say the number of recovered patients is up to 147, an increase of eight patients.

According to Merced County Department of Public Health, the number of deaths reported remains at six.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

