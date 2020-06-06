Merced County adds 10 more cases of COVID-19

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County added 10 COVID-19 cases Friday, pushing the total to 334 confirmed, according to the Department of Public Health.

Of the confirmed patients, health officials say 41 were acquired outside of its jurisdiction, 91 were due to community spread, 45 were due to healthcare exposure, and 145 were due to known exposure. Twelve cases are under investigation.

According to the Merced County Department of Public Health, the number of recovered patients is 245 and the number of deaths is seven

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

