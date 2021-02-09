Merced College hosts its first-ever vaccine clinic, will vaccinate roughly 3,000 this week

MERCED, California (KGPE) – After recently having to pause COVID-19 vaccine distribution due to a shortage, Merced County was able to hold a mass vaccine distribution clinic today at Merced College.

The clinic is one of three taking place this week, open to anyone 65 years or older or in Phase 1A of the county’s vaccine distribution plan.

Hundreds of first-round doses were distributed to residents of the community, regardless of insurance, ability to pay, or legal status.

“As a community college, it’s part of our mission to support our community. It’s an honor to be able to do this,” said Jill Cunningham with Merced College.

Just over a week ago, Merced County was forced to cancel all vaccine distribution because of a shortage of doses. Officials say the county continues to receive the second-worst per capita vaccine allocation in California which has left many residents, like Joyce McDaniels, desperate for their opportunity.

“All of the other times, they’ve been out of them. They ran out. As long as I’m in line waiting, it’s a good place. It’s a chance,” she said.

Merced College is hosting two more clinics this week: one on Wednesday and one on Thursday. They hope to vaccinate roughly 3,000 people overall.

Cunningham said the spaces for this week’s clinics filled up within just a few minutes, but they are hoping to host another first-round clinic within the next few weeks.

“People really, really want to get vaccinated. They’re ready. We just need to get the vaccine to this county,” she said.

In three weeks, Merced College will be hosting second-round clinics for the people who received the vaccine this week.