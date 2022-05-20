FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Mayor Jerry Dyer has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement on Twitter posted Friday morning.

The announcement describes his symptoms as “cold-like” and states that Fresno’s mayor took two rapid antigen at-home tests – which both confirmed a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

In the statement, Mayor Dyer says he has canceled all appointments and events for the next few days and intends to work remotely ahead of the city’s budget roll-out.

“At this time, I have very mild symptoms, but will continue following City of Fresno health protocols.” Mayor Jerry Dyer

This is not the first time Jerry Dyer has tested positive for COVID-19, following a positive COVID-19 test in November 2020.