Deputy suffers 'serious' injuries, suspect shot during deputy-involved shooting in Oakhurst

Mayor Brand extends Fresno shelter-in-place order to Easter

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno mayor Lee Brand announced Wednesday that he has extended the city’s shelter-in-place order to April 12, Easter Sunday, in a continued effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re trying to flatten the curve and not let the coronavirus devastate our communities,” Brand said.

The city’s order was originally set to expire on March 31 but the mayor said all indications are that the worst of the pandemic has yet to arrive to the area.

The shelter-in-place order could expire earlier depending on conditions in the city.

Brand said he understands how difficult the changes made in society have been and that he and his wife have had to adapt to those changes as well because it is the right thing to do.

“The decisions I’ve had to make regarding the coronavirus have been the most difficult I’ve ever made,” Brand said.

The mayor said he debated all sides of whether or not to extend the shelter-in-place order and his decision boiled down to, “What is the most important? And that is to protect the lives of as many people as possible.”

Brand said he understood the economic impact these orders have on the community.

“My hope, my prayer, is to get people back to work, back to school – and back to a normal life — as soon as we safely can,” he said.

