Mass vaccination site coming to Central Valley, Newsom says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday that the announcement of a mass vaccination site in Central Valley would be forthcoming in the next number of days.

The governor said that site would have a framework that is “exclusively targeted at equity” and that the mass vaccination site would not take away from existing allocations of COVID-19 vaccines in the regions but would instead be “additive to our collective efforts.”

Newsom did not mention where the mass vaccination site would be built, or a specific timeline for when it might open.