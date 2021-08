FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Masks will be required at all Fresno County Superior Court locations starting Monday, according to an announcement by court officials.

The new rule includes all law enforcement, attorneys, vendors, and court users – regardless of vaccination status.

Court officials say the move is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Anyone without a face covering/mask may be denied entry to the courthouse or a courtroom.