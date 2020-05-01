Mariposa County’s reported COVID-19 cases quadruple in a day

MARIPOSA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Ten new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Mariposa County Thursday, according to the Health and Human Services Agency, increasing the number of cases by more-than four times when compared to the previous day’s number.

Mariposa County Health and Human Services Agency says the cluster of coronavirus cases is directly connected to the original case reported.

Of the 10 new cases, health officials say five are children under the age 12 and all were infected through person-to-person transmission. All remain in home isolation.

Health officials have not reported any recoveries or any deaths resulting from COVID-19.

