Mariposa County reports its first COVID-19 death

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mariposa County health officials reported Friday the first COVID-19-related death in the county.

The patient was a 78-year-old woman recently transferred from a Valley hospital to a hospice care facility in Stanislaus County, according to the county’s Health and Human Services Agency.

It was reported she contracted the virus from a Stanislaus County nursing and rehabilitation center and tested positive on May 5.

The health agency released the following statement, “Our deepest sympathies go out to her family. This is a reminder of the severity of this disease; please stay vigilant in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”

