Mariposa County reports its first COVID-19 death

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mariposa County health officials reported Friday the first COVID-19-related death in the county.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
The patient was a 78-year-old woman recently transferred from a Valley hospital to a hospice care facility in Stanislaus County, according to the county’s Health and Human Services Agency.
It was reported she contracted the virus from a Stanislaus County nursing and rehabilitation center and tested positive on May 5.
The health agency released the following statement, “Our deepest sympathies go out to her family. This is a reminder of the severity of this disease; please stay vigilant in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.