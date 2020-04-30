Mariposa County reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Mariposa County health department reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to three –only 24 hours before the first case was reported on Tuesday.

Health officials say one of the new cases is a woman in her 50’s and contracted the disease through person-to-person contact. While the second case is a man in his 50’s and also contracted the disease through person-to-person contact. Both are in home isolation.

The health department says they are expecting more cases in the next couple of days.

