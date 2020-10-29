Mariposa County High School student tests positive for coronavirus

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A student from a Mariposa County high school has tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said Thursday.

The individual attends Mariposa County High School but is not a resident of Mariposa County, according to the health department.

Health officials say they are working with Mariposa County Unified School District and working to perform contact tracing.

The school district released a statement saying the student is currently in self-quarantine.

