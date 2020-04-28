Mariposa County announces its first case of COVID-19

MARIPOSA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials in Mariposa County announced on Tuesday the first case of COVID-19 in the county.

A 23-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19.

“She is currently isolating at home. This case is confirmed community transmission from an area outside of Mariposa County,” according to a press release. “The Contact Tracing team is currently investigating; more information will be released as details become available.”

There is no evidence at this time of community transmission inside Mariposa County, however, we remind everyone of the importance of following the “Stay at Home” order issued by the Governor as well as the social / physical distancing guidelines. Mariposa County Health and Human Services Public Health Branch

COVID-19 resource links:

