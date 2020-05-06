Mariposa County adds another COVID-19 case — now at 15

MARIPOSA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Mariposa County health officials on Wednesday added another positive case of COVID-19 — now totaling 15.

The 78-year-old woman was hospitalized.

The county was the last county in our area to announce positive cases. It started April 28 when the county announced its first case. The following day, two more cases were added. The day after that, 10 more were added.

On Monday the county announced its 14th case.

On Wednesday when the county announced its 15th case, health officials also announced 85 people were pending test results — which is more than 25% of all cases they’ve ever tested.

Of the 15 positive cases, six of them range in age from 1-17, five range from 18-49, two range from 50-64, and two people were 65 or older.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.