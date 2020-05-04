Mariposa County adds another COVID-19 case — now at 14

MARIPOSA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Mariposa County health officials on Monday added another positive case of COVID-19 — now totaling 14.

The county was the last county in our area to announce positive cases. It started last Tuesday when the county announced its first case. The following day, two more cases were added. The day after that, 10 more were added.

All were connected to the first case.

On Monday when the county announced its 14th case, health officials also announced 55 people were pending test results — which is more than 20% of all cases they’ve ever tested.

A total of 183 people have tested negative for COVID-19 among the 252 tests that have been given.

Of the 14 positive cases, six of them range in age from 1-17, five range from 18-49, two range from 50-64, and one person was 65 or older.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

