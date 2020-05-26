Mariposa County adds 1 more COVID-19 case, total now 16

MARIPOSA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Mariposa County health officials on Tuesday announced one more case of COVID-19 in the county — bringing the total to 16 cases overall.

The man who is infected is 64 years old, and he’s currently isolating at home.

Health officials say he was infected through community transmission outside of the county.

The announcement is the first new case in the county in three weeks.

Of the 15 previous cases, all but one recovered. A 78-year-old woman died.

Mariposa County didn’t have its first case until April 28 — a case that quickly spread to more than a dozen others.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

