Many are moving at their own pace as CDC lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated people

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that those who are fully vaccinated don’t have to wear masks indoors or outdoors with some exceptions.

According to the CDC, those who are fully vaccinated can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, “except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

And even those who are fully vaccinated are to continue wearing masks on airplanes and public transit, per the CDC.

On Twitter, the Office of the Governor tweeted that they “are reviewing the new CDC guidance on masking.”

With @CAPublicHealth, we are reviewing the new CDC guidance on masking.



CA has administered 33 million vaccines and has one of the lowest case rates in the country – we continue to encourage all eligible Californians to get vaccinated as we look to fully reopen on June 15. — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) May 14, 2021

As soon as the CDC announced the news, many turned to their phones and social media.

“I got a notification on my phone,” Fresno State student Jalen Cropper said. “I seen it all over Instagram.”

The news came after more than a year of wearing masks in public spaces, and many will be moving at their own pace.

“I was kind of excited but kind of in the middle,” Cropper said. “It’s just that feeling of people going around just saying that they had the vaccination and there’s really no proof saying that they do unless someone asks for it.”

Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said once people are vaccinated, it changes how important masking becomes.

“So masking was really really really important whenever we didn’t have the vaccine and now that more and more people are getting vaccinated, the masking is becoming less and less of a significant layer of protection that we need to rely on,” Vohra said.

Vohra said the county has been notified by the state about more than 500 cases of variants. He added that they’re hoping to vaccinate more people as quickly as possible.

“Yes we are moving in the right direction, the speed of that movement really depends on how fast we can convince people to get their vaccine,” he said.

And Fresno County is facing another challenge: administering hundreds of Johnson and Johnson doses before they go to waste.

Joe Prado with the Fresno County Department of Public Health said hundreds of Johnson and Johnson doses expire at the end of this month.

Several clinics are taking place this weekend with incentives to try to increase vaccination rates in the county.