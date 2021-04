FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera Unified students and families got the chance to get vaccinated on Saturday.

Partnering with the Madera County Department of Public Health, the district held a vaccination clinic at Madera South High School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families and students 16 and older were eligible to for the vaccine.

Appointments and walk-ins were welcome. The district says they recognize the importance of vaccinating younger populations and that it is vital to reach herd immunity.