Madera County’s COVID-19 cases up by 2

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Madera County was up slightly Monday to a total of 36.

It marks an increase of two confirmed cases since the previous update on Saturday.

Of the 36 confirmed coronavirus cases, Madera County Department of Public Health says 10 are active, 24 patients have recovered, and two have passed away.

Health officials say they have conducted 777 tests.

COVID-19 resource links:

