Madera County’s coronavirus cases at 11 confirmed

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County health officials reported 11 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Of the 11 confirmed cases, Madera County Department of Public Health says eight were person-to-person transmission, two were community transmission, and one was travel related.
