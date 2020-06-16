Madera County sees its highest ever jump in COVID-19 cases

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County health officials announced the largest-ever jump in the number of COVID-19 cases Tuesday, reporting 24 new instances of the virus.
It pushes the total number of coronavirus cases to 250.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
According to health officials, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Madera County was up by one to a total of four who have succumbed to the virus.
Madera County Department of Public Health reported 13 new recoveries for a total of 158.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.