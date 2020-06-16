Madera County sees its highest ever jump in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County health officials announced the largest-ever jump in the number of COVID-19 cases Tuesday, reporting 24 new instances of the virus.

It pushes the total number of coronavirus cases to 250.

According to health officials, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Madera County was up by one to a total of four who have succumbed to the virus.

Madera County Department of Public Health reported 13 new recoveries for a total of 158.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

