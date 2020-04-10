Madera County reports two new cases of COVID-19, total at 32

COVID-19 Information

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday bringing the total to 32.

Health officials say the two new cases are doing in-home isolation. Both the man and the woman are in their 40s who contracted the virus through community spread.

Of the 32 cases, 19 are active cases, 11 recovered, and two have died.

