Madera County reports one new case of COVID-19

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County health officials report one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total to 46.

Health officials say the new COVID-19 case is a woman in her 20’s. The woman contracted the disease though person-to-person and is in home isolation.

Of the 46 cases, 16 are active, 28 have recovered, and two deaths have been reported.

