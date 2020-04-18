Madera County reports one new case of COVID-19, total at 34

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County public health officials report one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, total at 34.

Health officials say the new case is a man in his 20’s, who contacted the virus through community spread, he is now in home isolation.

Of the 34 cases, 24 cases have recovered, eight are active and two have died.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.