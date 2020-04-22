COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Madera County reports no new positive COVID-19 cases, 1 recovery

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – New coronavirus numbers released by Madera County Tuesday show no new cases reported – and that one patient has recovered.

Of the 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Madera County Department of Public Health says nine are active, 25 patients have recovered, and two have passed away.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Health officials say they have conducted 795 tests.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know