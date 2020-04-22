Madera County reports no new positive COVID-19 cases, 1 recovery

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – New coronavirus numbers released by Madera County Tuesday show no new cases reported – and that one patient has recovered.

Of the 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Madera County Department of Public Health says nine are active, 25 patients have recovered, and two have passed away.

Health officials say they have conducted 795 tests.

