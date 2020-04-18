Madera County reports no new COVID-19 cases; 4 released from isolation

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County reported no new cases of coronavirus Friday – leaving the total number at 33.
The update from the Department of Public Health also revealed four people had been released from isolation.
Of the 33 cases, figures from Madera County show 24 recoveries, seven active cases, and two deaths.
In a post on Twitter, health officials asked that residents continue to stay the course and practice physical distancing.
