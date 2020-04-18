COVID-19 Information

Madera County reports no new COVID-19 cases; 4 released from isolation

Coronavirus

coronavirus , covid-19 , county, madera

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County reported no new cases of coronavirus Friday – leaving the total number at 33.

The update from the Department of Public Health also revealed four people had been released from isolation.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Of the 33 cases, figures from Madera County show 24 recoveries, seven active cases, and two deaths.

In a post on Twitter, health officials asked that residents continue to stay the course and practice physical distancing.

COVID-19 resource links:

