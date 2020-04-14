Madera County reports more recoveries and no new coronavirus cases

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – New coronavirus numbers released by Madera County Tuesday show no new cases reported.

Health officials say there were a total of 33 cases. Of those, 16 are active, 15 are recovered, and two have passed away.

Data from the Department of Public Health shows 657 COVID-19 tests have been carried out so far in Madera County.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.