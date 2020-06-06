Madera County reports eight new cases of COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say that of the eight new cases, seven were exposed through person-to-person contact, while one is under investigation.

The county has a total of 163 cases, 66 are active, 94 have recovered, and three deaths have been reported.

