Madera County reports eight new cases of COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Department of Public Health.
Health officials say that of the eight new cases, seven were exposed through person-to-person contact, while one is under investigation.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
The county has a total of 163 cases, 66 are active, 94 have recovered, and three deaths have been reported.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.