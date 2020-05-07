Madera County reports 7 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new recoveries

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and two new recoveries, according to the public health department.

Of the seven newly added cases, five were contracted from person-to-person contact, while the other two are under investigation. All new cases are in home isolation.

Of the 62 cases, 23 are active, 37 have recovered and two deaths have been reported.

