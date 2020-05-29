Madera County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, two recoveries

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County reported six new cases of COVID-19 and two new recoveries on Friday, according to the Department of Public Health.
Of the total 104 cases, 29 are active, seven have recovered, and two deaths have been reported.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Of the six new cases, the six were exposed from person-to-person.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.