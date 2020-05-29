Madera County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, two recoveries

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County reported six new cases of COVID-19 and two new recoveries on Friday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Of the total 104 cases, 29 are active, seven have recovered, and two deaths have been reported.

Of the six new cases, the six were exposed from person-to-person.

