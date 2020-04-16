COVID-19 Information

Madera County reports 4 coronavirus recoveries and no new cases

Coronavirus

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County’s coronavirus cases stand at 33 – a number unchanged from the day before.

Health officials say there were 19 recoveries, an increase of four when compared to Tuesday’s number.

According to Madera County Department of Public Health, 603 COVID-19 test results have been received.

