Madera County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, over 1,700 cases

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 93 new cases Monday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county stands at 21 and the total number of cases is 1,723.

According to the Department of Public Health, the number of recoveries in Madera County is up 54 to a total of 867.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

