Madera County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say that of the total 141 cases, 49 cases are active, and 89 have recovered.

A total of three deaths have also been reported since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the county.

COVID-19 resource links:

