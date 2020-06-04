Madera County reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health.
Health officials say that of the total 141 cases, 49 cases are active, and 89 have recovered.
A total of three deaths have also been reported since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the county.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
