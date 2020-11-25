Madera County prepares for a holiday surge of COVID-19 cases

MADERA, California (KSEE) – Health officials in Madera County say they are preparing for a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Public Health Director Sara Bosse says, over the past three weeks, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have risen.

“It’s very concerning to see such a steep rise in case counts and we are certainly ramping up to deal with a potential surge that it looks like we are heading into,” said Bosse.

Bosse says Madera County is seeing an approximate 40% increase in their daily case rate since Nov. 1. The current positivity rate is at 7.8%, meaning Madera County remains in the most restrictive Purple Tier.

“We do see a significant amount of COVID fatigue that people are tired of following guidance and not being able to do the things that they want to do and even need to do,” said Bosse.

Bosse said when people let their guards down – COVID-19 case numbers surge.

California Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly says his department has seen numbers surging statewide.

“To see the numbers more than double in just three weeks makes us concerned,” said Ghaly.

Ghaly says, because of the increase in the state’s positivity rate and their hospitalizations, Californians need to take steps to stop the spread during the upcoming holiday season.

“COVID is an illness where what we do today writes the story for the next several months and through the winter,” said Bosse. “That’s why it’s important to talk about events like Thanksgiving, and Christmas-birthday gatherings.”