Madera County health officials report one new case of COVID-19, total at 41

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County health officials report one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 41.

Health officials say the newly added case is a man in his 40’s, his transmission is still under investigation but is in home isolation.

Of the 41 cases, 12 are active cases, 27 have recovered, and two are deceased.

