Madera County health officials report one new case of COVID-19, total at 40

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County health officials report one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 40.

Health officials say the newly added case is a woman in her 40’s, her transmission is still under investigation but is in home isolation.

Of the 40 cases, 11 are active cases, 27 have recovered, and two are deceased.

