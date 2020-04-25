Madera County health officials report one new case of COVID-19, total at 40

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County health officials report one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 40.
Health officials say the newly added case is a woman in her 40’s, her transmission is still under investigation but is in home isolation.
Of the 40 cases, 11 are active cases, 27 have recovered, and two are deceased.
