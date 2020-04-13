Madera County health officials report one new case of COVID-19, total at 33

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County public health officials reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 33.

Health officials say the newly added case is a man in his 30’s that got infected through community spread and is now in home isolation.

COVID-19 resource links:

