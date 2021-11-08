Madera County health officials encourage children to get COVID-19 vaccination

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Health officials in Madera County are encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sara Bosse, director of the Madera County Department Public Health, says it’s important that children get vaccinated, so they’re not missing school due to having to quarantine.

Madera County is also offering an antibody treatment called Monoclonal Antibody Therapy.

Officials say it’s being offered for people over the age of 65, or people who have underlying health conditions.

