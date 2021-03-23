Madera County finds its first UK variant of COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials have detected the B.1.1.7 or UK variant of COVID-19 in Madera County, officials said Tuesday.

The mutation of the virus was found in a Madera County resident who completed their isolation period and is no longer infectious, health officials said.

“While cases are decreasing in Madera County the discovery of this variant is concerning,” stated Dr. Simon Paul, Madera County Public Health Officer. “Residents should continue to stay vigilant by limiting gatherings, practicing social distancing, and wearing a mask. All approved vaccines are believed to be effective against this variant and I strongly recommend residents get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families.”

The UK variant is said to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, officials said. As of March 19, 2021, California health officials say there are 471 known cases caused by variant B.1.1.7 in the state.