Madera County declares local health emergency

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County health officials on Monday declared a local health emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Madera County Department of Public Health said that the risk of illness has not changed, but “school closures have a cascading effect on other government services.” The declaration provides flexibility to county leadership in managing its workforce and other resources as officials respond to COVID-19 and maintain other essential government services.

“We encourage physical distancing to reduce the risk of illness. It is also important to stay connected to family, friends, and colleagues through phone calls, texts, online portals and email as well as help each other manage challenges and anxiety in healthy ways,” said Public Health Officer Dr. Simon Paul.

The MCDPH said the declaration of emergency helps the county access resources, reassign staff to new roles, and implement plans that make it easier to serve the community.

