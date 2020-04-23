Madera County COVID-19 case number rises; recoveries also

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials say the number of COVID-19 cases in Madera County has risen by three Thursday, bringing the total number to 39.

According to the Madera County Department of Public Health, the three new patients are all female: two are in their 20s and the third in their 40s. The three patients received coronavirus through person-to-person spread and all are isolated at home.

The Department of Public Health adds that two confirmed COVID-19 patients have been removed from isolation and their status has changed from active to recovered. It brings the total number of recovered patients to 27.

COVID-19 resource links:

