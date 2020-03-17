Madera County and City of Clovis declare public health emergencies

MADERA, California. (KGPE) – Madera County declared a local public health emergency, joining the City of Clovis and numerous other governments across the State of California making proclamations in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In Madera County, there is currently one confirmed case of COVID-19 but health officials say declaring an emergency will help better prepare them should more cases arise.

“Things haven’t changed yet in Madera county, we still have one case, there’s no evidence of community spread so for me it’s the time to put everything in place to keep things the way they are and to keep things from going up,” said county health officer Simon Paul.

Officials say school closures have a cascading effect on other government services.

“What that does is provides us with flexibility in the county to allocate resources needed, reassign staff to different roles, as the situation changes in response to COVID-19,” said public health director Sara Bosse.

Though they say the risk hasn’t changed in the past few days, the anxiety has. Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney says disturbance calls are up.

“We saw someone with a pick-up truck in this area had like six cases of toilet paper stacked up in a pick-up truck. I mean you don’t need that for your family you’re either going to scalp that or you’re just scared and there’s no reason to be that concerned yet,” said Sheriff Varney.

Amid social distancing, officials encourage people to check in on family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers.

“Ask one another, how are you doing, how are you coping, are there ways we can support and encourage one another,” said Bosse.

Health officials say the one case reported was travel-related and they currently monitoring seven other people.

