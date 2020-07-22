Madera County adds 91 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County reported 91 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of cases in the county stands at 1,530 and the number of deaths is 16 – when compared to the previous update on Tuesday.

The number of recoveries in Madera County is up 19 to a new total of 731.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

