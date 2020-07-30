Madera County adds 5 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,800 cases

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Madera County is up by nine to 1,850 – on the same day health officials reported five new deaths.

Wednesday’s update from the Department of Public Health pushes the total number of deaths to 28.

Health officials say the number of recoveries is up 47 to 972.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

