Madera County adds 3 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Madera County has risen to 44 Monday, according to Madera County Department of Public Health.

Of the 44 total cases, health officials say 15 are active cases, 27 have recovered, and two have passed away.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Department of Public Health added that 934 test results have been processed.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know