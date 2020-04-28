Madera County adds 3 new COVID-19 cases

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Madera County has risen to 44 Monday, according to Madera County Department of Public Health.

Of the 44 total cases, health officials say 15 are active cases, 27 have recovered, and two have passed away.

The Department of Public Health added that 934 test results have been processed.

COVID-19 resource links:

