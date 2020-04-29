Live Now
Coronavirus coverage from around the country | Weekdays at 6 p.m.

Madera County adds 1 new COVID-19 case and 1 new recovery

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Madera County increased by one Tuesday – but the new figure says the number of recoveries is also up by one, according to the Department of Public Health.

County figures show the number of active cases is up to 45 and the number of recoveries is up to 28.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The number of deaths in Madera County related to COVID-19 remains at two.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know