Madera County adds 1 new COVID-19 case and 1 new recovery

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Madera County increased by one Tuesday – but the new figure says the number of recoveries is also up by one, according to the Department of Public Health.

County figures show the number of active cases is up to 45 and the number of recoveries is up to 28.

The number of deaths in Madera County related to COVID-19 remains at two.

