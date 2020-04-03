Madera County active coronavirus cases up to 26

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Madera County is up to 28, according to an update published Thursday by Madera County Department of Public Health.

Of the 28 total cases, 26 are described as active, one is recovered, and one is deceased.

Health officials say the three new cases are all in home isolation. Two, a male and female under 25, were infected through person-to-person spread. The third, a female in her 70s, was infected through travel.

