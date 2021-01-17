Madera Community College nursing students assist with COVID-19 vaccination efforts

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE) — The Madera Community College registered nursing students assisted with COVID-19 vaccination efforts Sunday.

Students administered Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at Madera County Department of Public Health and supported the assessment, health screening, and monitoring process.

“Because students are already licensed LVNs, they are the perfect fit to support the important work of vaccinating our community,” said Kimi Kato-Gee RN, MSN, Director of Nursing.

Officials say students were able to earn clinical hours needed to complete their RN degree.