Los Angeles requires people to wear masks when outside

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti talks about the new Angeleno Card on April 13, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Everyone must wear a mask when outside their homes in the city of Los Angeles.

The new order is intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus as easing of other restrictions allows more people to return to work and recreation.

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the requirement Wednesday evening, saying “every reasonable precaution” must be taken as steps are slowly being taken to reopen the economy.

Easing of the “safer at home” orders issued by the city of LA and Los Angeles County began last week with reopening of some retail using curbside pickup, hiking trails and golf courses.

Beaches reopened Wednesday, and there is now further opening of retail, manufacturing, and logistics.

