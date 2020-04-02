COVID-19 Information

Los Angeles mayor tells 4 million to wear masks

Coronavirus

A woman wears a protective face mask as she walks amidst vendors setting up their stalls at a reduced, but still active, street market, in Mexico City, Sunday, March 29, 2020. In a little more than a week, Mexico has gone from seeing its president giving kisses and hugs at his events to the first firm call from the government for the populace to stay at home. With around 1000 cases of COVID-19 and at least 20 dead, the message seems clear: the chance to contain the spread of the new coronavirus in the country is now or never. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mayor of Los Angeles is urging 4 million residents to wear masks to combat the coronavirus when they’re in public, while state health officials are shying away from requiring a coverup.

Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday recommended that people in the nation’s second-largest city wear non-medical cloth masks when they go out to get essentials, such as food or medicine.

Otherwise, he says people should stay home. But California’s health officials issued guidelines Wednesday that specifically didn’t require the use of non-medical cloth masks.

Officials say hand-washing and keeping a safe social distance are priorities in battling the COVID-19 virus, which has infected nearly 10,000 Californians and caused 215 deaths.

