Los Angeles mayor tells 4 million to wear masks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mayor of Los Angeles is urging 4 million residents to wear masks to combat the coronavirus when they’re in public, while state health officials are shying away from requiring a coverup.

Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday recommended that people in the nation’s second-largest city wear non-medical cloth masks when they go out to get essentials, such as food or medicine.

Otherwise, he says people should stay home. But California’s health officials issued guidelines Wednesday that specifically didn’t require the use of non-medical cloth masks.

Officials say hand-washing and keeping a safe social distance are priorities in battling the COVID-19 virus, which has infected nearly 10,000 Californians and caused 215 deaths.

